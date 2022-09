GARDAÍ in Cork are investigating the circumstances behind a fire at a house in Cork city in the early hours of this morning.

No injuries were reported.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo: "Gardaí attended an incident involving a house on fire in the Araglen Court area of Togher, Co Cork at approximately 3:40am today, 27th September 2022.

"No injuries were reported and the scene is currently preserved with investigations ongoing.

"No further details are available at this time."