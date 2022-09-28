Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Cork graduates among those taken on by ESB recruitment drive

The HSE positions are based in locations across Cork and Kerry and will involve supporting people to live independently in their own homes
Cork graduates among those taken on by ESB recruitment drive

Pictured (attached, L to R) at their induction at ESB‘s new head office, Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin 2 is Syed Seemab (Rochestown), Utkarsh Dhiman (Cork City, Qi-Yan Tan (Cork City), Ciaran Twomey (Ballincollig) and Gavin Denis Mullane (Blarney). Picture: Fennell Photography 2022

Sarah Horgan

SOME 45 graduates have been taken on by ESB as part of an ambitious new recruitment drive by the company.

A total of five Cork graduates are among those who recently commenced ESB’s prestigious Graduate Development programme. They will be joined by forty other graduates aiming to broaden their career skills through a range of disciplines including engineering, IT, HR, marketing, commercial and finance across the organisation. The initiative has been designed to support the delivery of the company’s NET Zero by 2040 strategy.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB Networks, Generation and Trading, Engineering and Major Projects, Customer Solutions and Enterprise Services. 

The tailored programme offers each graduate the opportunity to gain experience by working on challenging assignments and major projects that offer exposure to the varied businesses of the organisation.

This year’s graduates participated in the first in-person induction programme since the Covid-19 pandemic at ESB‘s new head office in Dublin. Graduates will receive a range of supports including being partnered with individual mentors from within their business units, IT equipment and access to allow hybrid working as part of ESB’s smart working offering.

Sinéad Kilkelly, ESB’s Executive Director, People and Organisation Development spoke about what the initiative will offer.

“We are delighted to welcome forty-five new colleagues to our organisation as part of our Graduate Development Programme. Our programme is tailored to nurture professional and personal development, offering hands-on experience and mentorship to ensure a rewarding and dynamic working experience. 

"As they embark on their career with ESB, we wish each graduate every success and are confident that they will make a difference to the achievement of our Net Zero by 2040 strategy.” ESB is also pleased to announce that recruitment for our 2023 Graduate Development Programme is now open, and we are inviting applications from all final-year students. 

To find out more visit esb.ie/careers.

Read More

Rentokil issues top tips for householders as spiders move indoors

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Sexist and homophobic insults hurled at gardaí by man involved in numerous disturbances
Call for clarity on €15m sum allocated to Cork Events Centre in Budget Call for clarity on €15m sum allocated to Cork Events Centre in Budget
Everything you need to know about today's Budget announcement Everything you need to know about today's Budget announcement
cork jobs
No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience' 

No more removing liquids: €6m Cork Airport budget boost will 'enhance customer experience' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more