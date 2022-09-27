Number of fraud and theft incidents increasing in Southern region

The number of offences relating to fraud and theft are rising quicker in the Southern Region than anywhere else in Ireland, according to latest Garda figures released by the CSO.

Recorded crime statistics for the second quarter of 2022 show that the number of fraud deception and related offences reported in the Southern Region was up 58.3% in the 12 months to July 2022 compared to the previous year.

While the level of fraud related offences is rising in every region, the figures for the southern region of Cork, Kerry and Limerick is more than 10% higher than any other region in the country.

Nationally, fraud crime increased by 43% to 16,202 incidents in the year - 3,458 of these incidents were reported in the Southern Region. This increase was largely driven by unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone.

Theft

Also rising quickest in the Southern Region are offences relating to theft, which are up 29.5% in the year to July 2022 compared to the previous year. This is compared to an increase of less than 23% in all other regions.

Kidnapping

Both in the Southern region and in the Dublin Metropolitan Region there has also been a significant increase in the number of reported crimes relating to kidnapping.

There was a 70.8% increase in the number of kidnapping and related offences reported in the Southern Region in the 12 months to Q2 of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This is almost double the national increase rate of 36.3%, and just below a similar rise of 72.2% reported in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The Southern Region has also seen an increase of around a third in the number of offences relating to robbery, extortion and hijacking (up 33.1%) and attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassment and related offences (up 29.2%) in the last 12 months.

Victims increasingly male

The figures released by the CSO show a national trend where victims of attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences are increasingly male.

While the overall number of persons recorded as victims increased by 13% during Q2 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, the number of male victims increased by 20%, while the number of female victims only increased by 6%.

Overall in the Southern Region, there was an increase in ten of the fourteen categories of reported crime in the 12 months to Q2 of 2022.

Amongst the decreases in the Southern Region in the 12 months to July 2022 were homicide offences which were down 40%, controlled drug offences which decreased by 28.6%, and offences involving weapons and explosives which also decreased, by 12.5%.