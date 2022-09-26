New state-of-the-art fire station officially opened in Cork town

A new state-of-the-art fire station in Macroom was officially opened by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD on Monday morning.

The new fire station will be staffed by a local crew of ten in total, which includes a station officer, sub-station officer, driver mechanic and seven firefighters.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said the new first station is a ‘fantastic’ addition to Macroom.

“This new fire station is a fantastic addition to Macroom and will serve the community well.

"It will be a superb base for our firefighters who carry out essential work here and most importantly serve the community when called upon,” he said.

“This new station will provide greatly improved facilities to ensure the continued delivery of an effective emergency and fire safety response to the community for generations to come,” said the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD.

Minister O’Brien continued: “In May of 2022, I had the pleasure to open the new fire station at Kanturk, and my department are currently working with Cork County Council on a new fire station for Clonakilty. This long-term investment reflects the importance we place on fire safety in terms of our citizens and property."

Pictured at the opening is Paul Griffin, Assistant Chief Fire Officer; Keelin Cronin, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Séamus Coughlan, Chief Fire Officer, Cork County Council Fire Service. Picture. John Allen

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said there are 20 fire stations located throughout Cork County. “The Fire and Rescue service is a vital part of Cork County Council’s service provision with Macroom Fire Station one of 20 fire stations located across Cork County.

"We have over 200 firefighters, who are members of the local community in which they serve, are highly trained and on call to respond when an emergency arises. Sustainability was another key driver for this project.”

Macroom Fire Station will be connected to the Munster Regional Communications Centre which is part of a national network of fire service mobilisation and communications centres and reflects current best practice in all aspects of its activities, including its operational response, technology, and management.

Pictured are members of the Cork County Fire Service with Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD; Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins; Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey and Louis Duffy, Director of Services, Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Services, Cork County Council. Picture. John Allen

The new fire station which is located on Gurteenroe Road next to Macroom’s new Garda Station, has a total floor area of approximately 308 m² over one floor, is composed of two main formal elements, an appliance bay for the storage of fire appliances and a domestic bay, to house the watch room, muster bay, kitchenette, lecture/training room and ancillary spaces. The new building is also universally accessible.