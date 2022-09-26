Drunk man told gardaí they couldn't do anything to him because he is 'a soccer player at a very high level'

A Munster Senior League soccer player told gardaí during a drunken incident they couldn’t do anything to him because “I am a soccer player at a very high level.”
29-year-old Jamie O’Brien of 50 Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, came to the attention of gardaí on September 13 2021 at Connolly Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.
Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that Garda Shane Hayes and colleagues arrived at the scene and found Jamie O’Brien in a highly intoxicated condition.
Sgt Davis said,
The accused man pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour. He had six previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and five for threatening behaviour.
Judge Colm Roberts noted that the accused had been fined previously and had not stopped offending.
Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was six months off alcohol and was addressing this issue as well as actively working.
The judge imposed a jail term of two months suspended on condition that he keeps the peace and is of good behaviour for two years.
Judge Roberts asked if the accused was deluding himself when he said he is a soccer player at a very high level.
Mr Kelleher said, “He plays Munster Senior League.” Judge Roberts said, “Highish level.”