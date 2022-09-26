Two COPE Foundation disability centres in Cork criticised in HIQA reports

TWO disability care centres run by the COPE Foundation have been heavily criticised in Health Information and Quality authority (HIQA) reports published today.

In one of the centres, called Cork City South 3, a “significant amount of one resident’s money could not be accounted for in January 2022. This incident had not been reported or subject to the provider's own safeguarding and protection policy at the time.”

HIQA carried out two one-day unannounced inspections on the centres which cater for adults diagnosed with a mild or moderate intellectual disability, on May 30 and July 7 this year.

It found that significant improvements were required to ensure effective governance and oversight arrangements were in place in Cork City South 3 so “that the service provided was safe and appropriate to residents’ needs".

The purpose-built centre is comprised of three detached buildings located beside each other in a housing estate located close to Cork city. There were 30 residents present on the day of inspection.

Residents’ ages ranged from 37 to 73 years old.

“When the inspector reviewed the documented incidents that had occurred in the centre… further incidents which should have been notified to HIQA were identified. These included two safeguarding incidents and an unexplained absence of a resident from the centre. The regulations outline that these incidents are required to be notified within three working days of their occurrence.”

Meanwhile, “it was evident that the provider’s complaints policy was not being implemented in this centre.” The inspector reviewed the centre’s statement of purpose and “in the course of the inspection it was found to be inaccurate.” Also, there was “poor compliance with the regulations and insufficient oversight and management arrangements in place.”

The inspector also looked at a sample of residents’ personal plans. “Significant gaps and areas for improvement were identified.” Overall, the centre was found to be “substantially compliant” with levels of care in only one category out of 13 surveyed and was non-compliant in all headings relating to capacity and capability.

MEETINGS NOT TAKING PLACE REGULARLY

Meanwhile, Cork City South 1 offered a residential service to 22 residents and a respite service that could accommodate three residents. On the day of inspection there were only two residents in the centre as the others were at their day services.

“The provider had committed to have regular meetings with the residents and had assured HIQA that the person in charge would attend monthly advocacy meetings and that actions from these meetings would be placed on the agenda for monthly meetings between the person in charge and the person participating in management.

“The inspector reviewed meetings from January 2022 to July 2022 and noted that monthly meetings were not taking place in a consistent manner. Furthermore, it was noted where residents had raised issues such as privacy there was no record of follow-up actions, especially where an issue was raised on an ongoing basis by the residents.

"It was also noted that due to the behaviours of a resident, other residents were impacted.” Overall, Cork City South 1 was deemed to be non-compliant in six out of nine categories of care.