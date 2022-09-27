Pics: Coláiste an Chroí Naofa's six-mile walk good for students and for charity

STUDENTS and staff of a Cork secondary school recently held their annual walk around their locality to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Coláiste an Chroí Naofa students and staff completed their annual 8km school charity walk around the greater Carrignavar area. School principal Colm Ó Corcora said the walk was successful.

“It went very well,” Mr Ó Corcora said.

“The entire school went out, which included all students and staff members. We had around 500 students and then around 30 or 40 staff members out with us. It was a beautiful morning, and it was very successful.”

The Cork secondary school hold their annual charity walk to raise funds, but also to promote the benefits of mental and physical health, said their principal.

Pupils and staff of Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, Carrignavar, Co Cork took part in a 7km walk in the locality to to promote exercise and positive mental health. The school of approximately 500 students and approx 50 staff undertake the walk each year. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It was lovely to walk around the country roads in Carrignavar,” Mr Ó Corcora said. “We walk about six miles. It is great for students to have a chat. We do it every year, as a way of raising funds for a local charity and to promote the benefits of mental and physical health in the school community.

“It is for the entire school community’s mental health. It is a mental-health walk. It gives people time to talk with their colleagues, talk to students, and for students to make new friendships.

“Mental health and physical health are so important. It is a great way for the whole school community to bond. Everyone was in great form.”

The school chooses a different charity every year as beneficiaries of the walk. Mr Ó Corcora said they picked the Jack and Jill Foundation because one of their teachers is running a marathon for the charity.

SKIP TO IT.......Sixth year pupils Rachel O'Halloran, Sinead O'Leary, Sarah Ahern and Sarah Hegarty skip along at the start. Pupils and staff of Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, Carrignavar took part in a 7km walk in the locality to to promote exercise and positive mental health. The school of approximately 500 students and approx 50 staff undertake the walk each year. Pic: Larry Cummins

“Every person who participates in the annual school walk donates €2 a head,” Mr Ó Corcora said. “This year, we are giving the proceeds to the Jack and Jill Foundation. One of our teachers is running a marathon on behalf of that charity, so we will make a donation to the Jack and Jill Foundation. It is nice to make money for such a great cause.”

Third year boys strike a pose as they set off. Pupils and staff of Colaiste an Chroi Naofa, Carrignavar took part in a 7km walk in the locality to to promote exercise and positive mental health. The school of approximately 500 students and approx 50 staff undertake the walk each year. Pic: Larry Cummins

The walk coincides with Healthy Living Week in the school, which involves presentations and talks on healthy eating.

“We held our Healthy Living Week in the school last week and the school walk forms part of that,” Mr Ó Corcora said.

“We held several events last week, which included talks and a healthy food presentation. It is all about raising awareness and trying to create a healthy culture.”