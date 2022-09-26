Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 12:39

HSE extends recruitment campaign for Healthcare Support Assistants in Cork

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is set to maximise recruitment opportunities for the Home Support service so that people can be provided with a high-quality service in their own home.
HSE extends recruitment campaign for Healthcare Support Assistants in Cork

The HSE positions are based in locations across Cork and Kerry and will involve supporting people to live independently in their own homes. Picture: PA.

Breda Graham

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has extended its recruitment campaign for Healthcare Support Assistants (HCSAs), formerly known as home helps.

The HSE positions are based in locations across Cork and Kerry and will involve supporting people to live independently in their own homes.

HCSAs work in partnership with the people using the service and their families, supporting people with activities of daily living including essential personal care.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provides more than quarter of a million hours of home support each month to those needing the service and is set to maximise recruitment opportunities for the Home Support service so that people can be provided with a high-quality service in their own home.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has said that successful applicants will enjoy: Attractive rates of pay with a salary scale of €29,710 to €38,290; job security and access to a pension scheme; paid travel time and expenses; full-time or part-time employment with contracts of up to 39 hours a week available; and ongoing training and support, and the chance to develop your career within the HSE.

Speaking about how HCSAs provide a vital role in their communities, enhancing the quality of life of older people living at home, HCSA Recruitment Co-ordinator, Noreen Cremin, said: “The service that Health Care Support Assistants provide to people in their own communities is a hugely valued service.

I think now more than ever the general public and the health services itself really appreciate the service that Health Care Support Assistants can provide by enabling people to live at home, safely and for as long as is reasonably possible.

Details of the current recruitment campaign can be found by clicking here or visit hse.ie/jobs and search 0822.

The closing date for applications is October 11 at 12pm.

More in this section

Call for clarity on bridge proposals over popular Cork woods Call for clarity on bridge proposals over popular Cork woods
Budget 23 case study: Childcare fees tempting Cork professionals out of the workplace Budget 23 case study: Childcare fees tempting Cork professionals out of the workplace
Man leaning hands against wall Unprecedented number of single males presenting for emergency accommodation in Cork, says homeless charity
<p>The Echo took to the streets of Cork ahead of Budget 2023 to ask people what they want to see announced on Tuesday to help them through the current cost of living crisis.</p>

Budget watch: What the people of Cork want to see in Budget 2023

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more