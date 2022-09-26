HSE extends recruitment campaign for Healthcare Support Assistants in Cork

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has extended its recruitment campaign for Healthcare Support Assistants (HCSAs), formerly known as home helps.

The HSE positions are based in locations across Cork and Kerry and will involve supporting people to live independently in their own homes.

HCSAs work in partnership with the people using the service and their families, supporting people with activities of daily living including essential personal care.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare provides more than quarter of a million hours of home support each month to those needing the service and is set to maximise recruitment opportunities for the Home Support service so that people can be provided with a high-quality service in their own home.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has said that successful applicants will enjoy: Attractive rates of pay with a salary scale of €29,710 to €38,290; job security and access to a pension scheme; paid travel time and expenses; full-time or part-time employment with contracts of up to 39 hours a week available; and ongoing training and support, and the chance to develop your career within the HSE.

Speaking about how HCSAs provide a vital role in their communities, enhancing the quality of life of older people living at home, HCSA Recruitment Co-ordinator, Noreen Cremin, said: “The service that Health Care Support Assistants provide to people in their own communities is a hugely valued service.

I think now more than ever the general public and the health services itself really appreciate the service that Health Care Support Assistants can provide by enabling people to live at home, safely and for as long as is reasonably possible.

Details of the current recruitment campaign can be found by clicking here or visit hse.ie/jobs and search 0822.

The closing date for applications is October 11 at 12pm.