Budget 2023: An apprentice electrician's diary

In the run-up to Budget 2023, The Echo is analysing various sectors of society and looking anonymously at their finances, how they are currently managing, as well as asking them what they would and would not like to see in the budget.

Our financial diary series, which spans five days, has highlighted the circumstances of a teacher with a family, a student, an IT remote worker, a managerial nurse, and today, an apprentice electrician.

The final day of The Echo’s anonymous financial diary is an apprentice electrician in his twenties, earning €24,000 annually and working 38.5 hours a week. The individual is currently living at home.

Questions

Occupation: Apprentice electrician/38.5 hours

Age bracket: 25-30

Family status: Single

Location: Suburbs

Monthly paycheck (net): €2000

Annual salary: €24,000

Monthly expenses

Transport: €250

Rent: N/A

Household bills: €150

Phone bill: €60

Groceries: €50

Subscriptions: €25

An average day of spending:

Coffee and a snack for about €10.

Budget Questions

Are you keeping an eye on the Budget?

No, quite oblivious to it

Is there anything you want to see changed for next year in the Budget?

Less taxation on alcohol as I feel it targets specifically those who are financially challenged

What would you like to see kept in the Budget from last year?

Not sure

Are you worried about anything in particular?

Rising energy prices and fuel prices as I am already paying through the roof to even fuel my car

Anything else you would like to add?

I hope to see fewer introductions that target those who are already struggling and favour those who are financially well off.