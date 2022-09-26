Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 09:00

Budget 2023: An apprentice electrician's diary

The final day of The Echo’s anonymous financial diary is an apprentice electrician in his twenties, earning €24,000 annually and working 38.5 hours a week.
The final day of The Echo’s anonymous financial diary is an apprentice electrician in his twenties, earning €24,000 annually and working 38.5 hours a week. The individual is currently living at home.

Questions 

  • Occupation: Apprentice electrician/38.5 hours 
  • Age bracket: 25-30 
  • Family status: Single 
  • Location: Suburbs 
  • Monthly paycheck (net): €2000 
  • Annual salary: €24,000 

Monthly expenses 

  • Transport: €250 
  • Rent: N/A 
  • Household bills: €150 
  • Phone bill: €60 
  • Groceries: €50 
  • Subscriptions: €25 

An average day of spending:

Coffee and a snack for about €10.

Budget Questions 

Are you keeping an eye on the Budget?

No, quite oblivious to it 

Is there anything you want to see changed for next year in the Budget?

Less taxation on alcohol as I feel it targets specifically those who are financially challenged 

What would you like to see kept in the Budget from last year?

Not sure 

Are you worried about anything in particular?

Rising energy prices and fuel prices as I am already paying through the roof to even fuel my car 

Anything else you would like to add?

I hope to see fewer introductions that target those who are already struggling and favour those who are financially well off.

