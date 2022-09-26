Budget 2023: An apprentice electrician's diary

In the run-up to Budget 2023, The Echo is analysing various sectors of society and looking anonymously at their finances, how they are currently managing, as well as asking them what they would and would not like to see in the budget.
Our financial diary series, which spans five days, has highlighted the circumstances of a teacher with a family, a student, an IT remote worker, a managerial nurse, and today, an apprentice electrician.
The final day of The Echo’s anonymous financial diary is an apprentice electrician in his twenties, earning €24,000 annually and working 38.5 hours a week. The individual is currently living at home.
- Occupation: Apprentice electrician/38.5 hours
- Age bracket: 25-30
- Family status: Single
- Location: Suburbs
- Monthly paycheck (net): €2000
- Annual salary: €24,000
- Transport: €250
- Rent: N/A
- Household bills: €150
- Phone bill: €60
- Groceries: €50
- Subscriptions: €25
Coffee and a snack for about €10.
No, quite oblivious to it
Less taxation on alcohol as I feel it targets specifically those who are financially challenged
Not sure
Rising energy prices and fuel prices as I am already paying through the roof to even fuel my car
I hope to see fewer introductions that target those who are already struggling and favour those who are financially well off.