Harvest Thanksgiving at Clonakilty Distillery

Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing whiskey – its success is a product of the Irish countryside and climate, and Clonakilty Distillery is proud to be part of this growing industry.
The Clonakilty Distillery at Clonakilty, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

CLONAKILTY Distillery is hosting a special Harvest Thanksgiving event to celebrate Irish whiskey’s links to the farming and food industry, as well as this year’s harvest which will become the whiskey of the future.

The three-hour Harvest Thanksgiving tour will take place at 2pm on Saturday, October 1 at the Galley Head barley fields, visiting the maturation warehouse, and finishing with a tour and tasting at the distillery.

As worldwide sales continue to grow, the Irish whiskey industry is buying more grain from Ireland’s farmers and investing more in local communities.

Taking place in the middle of harvest season, this event will acknowledge the close ties between Ireland’s whiskey producers, farmers, and food producers.

Further details, including ticket price and booking information, for the ‘Harvest Thanksgiving’ event can be found at online.

