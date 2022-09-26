"Street smart" volunteers making Cork a safer place

A community group is celebrating 10 years of making the streets of Cork City safer with acts of kindness.

On their patrols, Cork Street Pastors have thought of every act of kindness, from distributing flip-flops to women struggling in high heels to reassuring injured people waiting for an ambulance.

On Saturday night, volunteers hosted an exhibition outside Bishop Lucey Park, with information on the organisation illustrated by photographs of their patrols.

The volunteers patrol the streets every Saturday, between 10.30pm and 4am, to seek out people in need of a helping hand.

The Street Pastors movement was pioneered in London in 2003. Since then, more than 12,000 volunteers have been trained to strengthen community life and work for safer streets.

David Hoey, who co-ordinates Cork Street Pastors, spoke of their success in helping people in Cork who may otherwise have been forgotten.

Describing one recent act of kindness by way of example, Mr Hoey said: “We met one man who had sustained a head injury and needed to be taken to hospital for stitches. Three ambulances had been called for him and he refused them all. When we spoke to him, it turned out that the sight of the flashing lights took him back to his childhood and he wasn’t able to cope. He associated flashing lights with embarrassment, on account of growing up in a dysfunctional household. He came from such a close-knit community that everybody knew each other, so anybody who saw the flashing lights knew there was trouble at home.”

After speaking with the Street Pastors, the injured party agreed to pursue medical treatment.

“By the time the fourth ambulance came, we were able to explain the situation to the paramedics and they very kindly turned off the flashing lights. He agreed to be taken to hospital and was able to get the treatment he needed.

"It’s unusual for a controller to send out that many ambulances, so we are really glad the man got the help he needed. ”

To find out more about Cork Street Pastors, visit their website.