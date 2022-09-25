Gardaí appeal for witnesses to dangerous driving incident in Fermoy

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a dangerous driving incident in Fermoy that has left locals of the area in shock.

Gardaí in Fermoy were alerted to a number of criminal damage incidents last Saturday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm on Mac Curtain Street.

The incident saw a motorist drive down Mac Curtain Street and damage a number of parked vehicles before striking a pedestrian who received non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Fermoy Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They have also requested that road users come forward with any video footage (including dash cam footage).

Gardaí in the Fermoy Station can be contacted on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.