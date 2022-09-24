Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 20:24

Alarm as multiple cars damaged during broad daylight incident in Fermoy 

The car appeared to collide with numerous vehicles while attempts were made to stop the driver from continuing.
Echo reporter

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident in Fermoy on Saturday afternoon, where a number of vehicles appear to have been damaged by a car driving at speed on McCurtain Street in the town.

Passersby were shocked by the broad daylight incident, which was captured on video by people on the street at the time. Numerous videos of the incident are being widely shared on social media.

The car appeared to collide with multiple vehicles, including a horse trailer, while attempts were made to stop the driver from continuing.

It is understood the incident was brought to an end following intervention from members of An Garda Síochána.

The Echo have contacted Gardaí - more on this story as we get it.

