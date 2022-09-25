New album and show from Blarney's Clare Sands

BLARNEY’S sixth generation fiddler, bilingual singer, and multi-instrumentalist Clare Sands is set to release her self-titled album as part of Cork Folk Festival.

Having wowed audiences with electric live performances at Celtic Connections, the Irish Arts Center New York, and Glastonbury Festival this summer, she marks the release of the album with her biggest ever hometown headline show at Live at St Luke’s, Cork.

The St Luke’s show takes place on Saturday, October 1, as part of Cork Folk Festival, and the artist then sets off on tour for headline shows around Ireland, the UK, and Germany.

The album Clare Sands will be released on Wednesday on CD and digital, and it follows on from the release of her critically acclaimed EP Tírdhreacha Agus Fuaimdhreacha (Landscapes & Soundscapes) and her subsequent singles ‘Awe na Mná’, ‘Sail On’, and ‘Keep the Flame Burning’. The new album is a celebration of resilience, love, and hope, and it explores tradition, the sea, and the power of women through dark and light, love and loss, and rise and fall.

Writing and recording over two years along the west coast from Mizen to Malin, the multi-instrumentalist found a path where the Irish and English languages and traditional, folk, and contemporary music meet.

Her distinctive melodies, pulsating rhythms, and powerful voice are interwoven with spoken word guests Manchán Magan, Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, and Tommy Sands and musical guests Aisling Urwin, Steve Cooney, and Susan O’Neill.

The album launch takes place against the backdrop of Cork Folk Festival, which returns from this Thursday to Sunday. The programme includes more than 150 musicians from across Ireland and a few from abroad, performing over 50 events in 20 venues around the city.

For full programme details, or tickets, visit www.corkfolkfestival.com.

Pre-order Clare Sands at bandcamp.com.