Man has month added to jail time for €10 theft in Cork 

Stealing €10 worth of hair products resulted in a man having one month added to his time spent in jail.

Defendant, Enda Donnelly of Rahara Lodge, Athleague, County Roscommon, pleaded guilty to the crime at Cork District where Judge Alec Gabbett imposed the consecutive sentence.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident giving rise to the theft charge occurred on November 19 2021 at Phelan’s pharmacy in the Togher area.

Donnelly went in and stole €10 worth of hair products. He was identified through CCTV and by staff at the pharmacy.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, “The plan is to go back to Roscommon to his family.

"He is quite vulnerable.”

Judge Gabbett agreed but said, “He needs supported accommodation.

"He is committing crimes – It cannot go on.”

Mr Burke said it was obvious the defendant was not stealing hair products for himself and that he was being used as a pawn by others to carry out thefts.

The judge imposed a sentence of one month consecutive to the sentence he was already serving.