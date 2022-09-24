Requests for help ‘tip of iceberg’: Calls for more staff to process additional needs payments 

A CORK TD has claimed that an under-resourcing of Department of Social Protection offices will drive vulnerable people into the clutches of moneylenders.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould criticised the Government for encouraging people to avail of social protection services without, he said, adequately funding those services.

“Figures released to me by the Department of Social Protection show that over 50% of people are currently waiting over four weeks for an additional needs payment, while 10% are left waiting longer than two months,” said Mr Gould.

“The reality is that requests for help now are only the tip of the iceberg in comparison with what can be expected this winter as people struggle to heat their homes.

“The Government has encouraged people to avail of these payments and yet do not seem keen on properly resourcing the social welfare offices.

“If the Government is going to continue to push the most vulnerable in society to these unsuited payments, the least they can do is ensure they are actually accessible.

"Waiting a month or longer, in December, for support with fixing a broken window or covering a huge electricity bill won’t be good enough.”

Mr Gould claimed that many people would be pushed into taking out unaffordable loans from unscrupulous moneylenders.

“For many, there will be no other option if additional needs payments are not available quickly. We saw thousands on the streets of Cork [last] weekend, many of them there to fight for those without a voice and many terrified of this winter.”

Last Saturday’s demonstration in Cork City is being followed by another cost-of-living protest to be held in Dublin today, before the budget is officially presented on Tuesday.

“The Government now needs to ensure that every step is taken to protect people, particularly those most vulnerable,” said Mr Gould.

“Instead of squabbling over unfair carbon tax hikes, they should be implementing real action to help ordinary workers and families now.”

The Department of Social Protection was contacted for comment.