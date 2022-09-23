Cork man charged with rape of one girl and sexual assault of her and two others

A 62-year-old man from County Cork was arrested today and charged with raping one girl and sexually assaulting her and two other girls over a total period of ten years.

Garda June O’Shea of the Protective Services Unit at Anglesea Street garda station in Cork arrested the man and charged him with 39 separate counts related to three different complainants.

The accused made no reply to the charges when he was arrested, charged and cautioned that he did not have to make a reply but that anything he might say would be given in evidence.

In respect of one of the parties, it is alleged that he sexually assaulted her eleven times and raped her on one occasion.

He was charged with sexually assaulting another girl 26 times. And finally, he was charged with sexually assaulting one girl once.

Judge Alec Gabbett said reporting restrictions extended to not identifying the defendant or the complainants.

Bail conditions

Garda O’Shea said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but that conditions were required.

Sergeant John Kelleher said those conditions consisted of having no contact with any of the alleged injured parties, signing on once a week at his local garda station, surrendering his passport and not leaving the jurisdiction.

Also, he must provide a mobile number at which he is contactable at all times and notify gardaí of any change of address. Finally, he must not apply for new travel documents.

Dennis Healy, solicitor, applied for three separate legal aid certificates, reflecting the fact that there were charges arising out of complaints from three different parties. Judge Gabbett granted that application.

The Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the 39 charges are to be sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial.

Sgt Kelleher said the DPP also consented to the accused signing a plea of guilty in Cork District Court and being sent forward for sentencing. Mr Healy said a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case for four weeks for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

No evidence was given in court as to the allegations which gave rise to the charges.

According to the charges, the dates of the alleged offences range from July 2004 to August 2014. The complainants were of ages ranging from 6 to 12 at the relevant times.