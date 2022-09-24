Nash’s Boreen recognised for its place in the community

NICHE Health Project Cork (Niche) will welcome Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damien Boylan to the NICHE Community Garden to launch their Kid’s Nature Trail and Booklet, ‘A Trail with a Tale’, this coming Wednesday, September 28.

It takes place at 10.15am at Niche Community Garden, Hollyville Estate, Harbour View Road, Cork.

The booklet aims to positively promote Nash’s Boreen as a local amenity, a historical trail of Cork, and as a place of biodiversity and natural beauty.

Brian Kelleher, Niche manager, said: “During lockdown many of us reconnected with our local areas and realised that hidden gems existed in our communities. Nash’s Boreen is a case in point and is much loved locally by the communities it surrounds.

“We hope our piece of work reengages the local and wider communities in Cork to Nash’s Boreen and ultimately gets families and all individuals connected to nature and the benefits it can bring.”

The idea for the map and booklet emerged from a nature group formed in Niche by Sarah Carr, who used gentle walking to highlight and record some of the natural biodiversity in the community with local participants. Sarah also used Nash’s Boreen during the Covid-19 pandemic to exercise and fell in love with the area.

A number of people contributed to the booklet including Derry O’Farrell, Nash’s Boreen resident and community activist. He also contributed a lovely written piece for the booklet.

Niche collaborated with the local family centre and, thanks to the input of Angela and her fantastic team, Niche received some great feedback from the children on the map and the pieces of nature they like.

Niche also engaged the services of Maia Thomas, who designed the map and provided the fantastic illustrations. Paul Mc Kenna also assisted and tutored their art group for the project.

Niche is very grateful to Cork City Council who provided SEEP funding to assist them with this project and to their core funders, the community works department in the HSE, especially Sorcha and Theresa.

For more information contact, Brian Kelleher, manager, Niche Health Project, Knocknaheeny Tel: 021-4300135 or email: brian@NICHEonline.ie