Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 11:12

Woman filled trolley with €140 worth of shopping and left Cork supermarket without paying

Woman filled trolley with €140 worth of shopping and left Cork supermarket without paying

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant paid for one item which she presented at the checkout and rolled out the trolley without paying for what was inside. FILE PIC

A young woman went to Supervalu in Tower, filled a trolley with €140 groceries and left without paying for them.

Katie O’Driscoll, 25, who lives at an apartment at Leeside apartments, Grattan Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to the theft at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant paid for one item which she presented at the checkout and rolled out the trolley without paying for what was inside.

She had four previous theft convictions.

Judge Alec Gabbett imposed a six-month sentenced suspended on condition that she would commit no more offences for the next two years.

The judge also fined her €300.

More in this section

Cork TD confident Help to Buy Scheme will be retained in the Budget Cork TD confident Help to Buy Scheme will be retained in the Budget
Electric bill charges paper Torches being collected for elderly in East Cork as people turn off power to save money
'We have to name what we are seeing': Taoiseach tells UN Russia behaving as a rogue state 'We have to name what we are seeing': Taoiseach tells UN Russia behaving as a rogue state
#courtscork courtcourts
Man who caused disturbance at Cork concert given suspended sentence

Man who caused disturbance at Cork concert given suspended sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
NO REPRO FEE Open House Dublin invites you to explore the city and county with 150+ free events

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more