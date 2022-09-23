Woman filled trolley with €140 worth of shopping and left Cork supermarket without paying

A young woman went to Supervalu in Tower, filled a trolley with €140 groceries and left without paying for them.

Katie O’Driscoll, 25, who lives at an apartment at Leeside apartments, Grattan Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to the theft at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the defendant paid for one item which she presented at the checkout and rolled out the trolley without paying for what was inside.

She had four previous theft convictions.

Judge Alec Gabbett imposed a six-month sentenced suspended on condition that she would commit no more offences for the next two years.

The judge also fined her €300.