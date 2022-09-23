Man who caused disturbance at Cork concert given suspended sentence

A man who caused a drunken disturbance and got abusive to security staff at the Dermot Kennedy concert in Musgrave Park during the summer has been given a suspended jail term.

Jordan Motherway of 15 Orchard Avenue, Midleton, County Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a source of danger at the gig.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said, “It was a vulgar incident rather than a violent one.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred on June 25 at Musgrave Park.

Gardaí observed -old 22-yeara man being escorted from the concert.

“He was highly intoxicated and using threatening and abusive words to security personnel.

“Members of the public and other concert-goers were present.

“He shouted, ‘F*** ye, ye shower of c***s’ and he became aggressive to them.

He couldn’t stand upright due to his level of intoxication.

The defendant had 20 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and 12 previous counts of engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Alec Gabbett fined Motherway €200 for being drunk and a danger and imposed a two-month suspended sentence.