Cork TD: State should buy homes from landlords leaving market 

“If landlords want to get out of the market, then let the State purchase the property in question and keep the tenant in situ,” Socialist Party & Solidarity TD Mick Barry said.
“I put forward a bill to the Oireachtas seeking to ban evictions on grounds of sale of property. I would be perfectly willing to allow it be amended to put arrangements such as this in place.”
His comments come in the wake of comments from representatives of Threshold who told an Oireachtas committee this week that, nationally, it now receives one call every 20 minutes from tenants facing eviction.
Yesterday, the Dáil was told renters need relief, and that runaway rents need to stop.
In Cork, the Threshold team has dealt with some 800 notice of termination cases in the first eight months of this year, in comparison with 467 from the same period in 2021.
Not the full picture