'They are both very sorry': Father and son fought on street in Cork city after watching United v Liverpool 

A Liverpool-loving Cork man and his Manchester United-supporting son got into a street fight on their way home after watching a match between their beloved teams on television.

They watched United beat Liverpool 2-1 on the afternoon of August 22.

Damien Dowdall, 45, and his 20-year-old son Christopher Dowdall, stood side by side at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On August 23 at 1am gardaí on patrol on Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, observed two males fighting.

“One of them — Damien Dowdall — approached the patrol car but decided to stop and return to start the fight again with the other male.

“They were fighting in the middle of the road. The men were separated and arrested. It turned out that they were father and son.”

At Cork District Court after each of them admitted that they were drunk to such an extent that they were a danger to themselves or others, and that they had engaged in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for the men, said: “It all started with watching Liverpool playing Man United in the pub. It was all grand and there was plenty of lively discussion.

“They are fans. The father is a Liverpool fan, the son is a United fan. United beat Liverpool as it tragically transpired.

“On the way home there was a debate about the merits of the respective groups and it gives rise to this. They kept at it. It was misplaced loyalty.

“They are both very sorry.

"They are really very pleasant gentlemen who should not be here at all,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Alec Gabbett said: “I might as well be looking at the moon. It is the only sport that has passed me by.”

He said the two men from Ardmore Heights, Knocknaheeny, Cork, caused no difficulty for anyone except each other.

He allowed each man to pay €100 to the court poor box to strike out the charges.