Fundraiser lunch to help families of sick children

CORK siblings are hosting an event in aid of a charity that supports the families of children suffering from illness.

Audrey McSweeney, from Douglas, enlisted the help of her sister, Mary Dwyer, to organise a lunch in aid of Cliona’s Foundation on Friday, October 21 at the Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay. The event will feature Cork comedian and journalist Pat Fitzpatrick — aka Reggie — who will provide entertainment.

Based in Limerick, Cliona’s Foundation financially assists parents of children across Ireland who have life-limiting or chronic, complex care requirements. It was set up by Brendan and Terry Ring, following the death of their 16-year-old daughter from a brain tumour.

Their experiences highlighted the significant financial hardship facing families concerned about the pressures of non-medical expenses.

Ms McSweeney organised the fundraiser to raise awareness of the foundation’s work in Cork. Cliona’s Foundation board member Susan Daly will speak about the importance of the charity, having used their services during a difficult period.

Ms McSweeney explained why she organised the event.

“I was looking for a charity to do some work with,” Ms McSweeney said.

“The main motivation for me to do this was the fact that the charity’s board is made up of 16 members who are all voluntary.

"It’s a great charity for families who have a very ill child in hospital, who are sitting at their bedsides almost 24/7, but still have to think about incidental costs, such as travel, whether that be an airplane ticket for if they are travelling for treatment or petrol costs.

“The fact that they’re helping families at the worst time of their lives is so important. While the charity is based in Limerick, it has helped many families in Cork, too.”

Meanwhile, co-founder and voluntary CEO of the charity, Brendan Ring, described why the charity’s services are so important.

“The relentless increase in inflation shows now, yet again, how families are disproportionately affected by situations out of their control,” Mr Ring said.

“This time, it is rapidly increasing living costs. These are parents who are in a living nightmare and the last thing they should worry about are bills.”