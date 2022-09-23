Pictures: Le Chéile school holds open day

LE Chéile Secondary School held its open night in the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig on Tuesday evening. The co-educational school opened in September 2021 and continues to grow.

School staff met the parents and prospective students, said the principal, Nicola Barrett.

Katie O'Connor chatting with pupils Amelie Thonas and Cora O'Sullivan during the Le Chéile school open day at The Oriel house hotel. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“A massive crowd attended,” Ms Barrett said. “We had a large number of pupils from right across the community and the surrounding community. It was the first in-person event that we were able to host since the patronage of the school was announced in December 2020. It was a fantastic opportunity for us to meet parents and students, and for both parents and students to meet us.”

Nicola Barrett, (centre principal with parnets John Byrne, Julie Sugrue, Natasha Duggan and Louise Creedon during the Le Chéile school open day at The Oriel house hotel. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Ms Barrett said they have received positive feedback and there is “massive interest” in the school.

She said: “I want to pay tribute to the teachers and the students at the school who did themselves proud in either speaking or assisting at the event. They were brilliant. The feedback was very positive.

Conor Knapp, 2nd year pupil with Callum Sheehan during the Le Chéile school open day at The Oriel house hotel. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“For first-year students to present and to speak after only being three weeks in the door shows how happy they are in their environment. That is the main thing.

“Once they are happy, everything else will fall into place. There is real positivity around the school. The main thing that came out of Tuesday night’s event was the evidence that the students are so happy,” Ms Barrett said.

Anna Obiedzinska and her son Michal during the Le Chéile school open day at The Oriel house hotel. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The Ballincollig secondary school has students in both first and second year. Ms Barrett said they will be taking in three classes of first-year students in September 2023.

“Next year, we will have third-year students, second-year students, and first-year students. The school is growing and growing. We have one class in second year, with transfers in as well. This year, we have two classes in first year and we are taking three classes next year for first year.”

Kelly O'Neill, teacher with Hannah and Saoirse Smyth during the Le Chéile school open day at The Oriel house hotel. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Le Chéile Secondary School will be moving to its permanent site in 2024. First, Ms Barrett said, they will be moving to the building at the back of Ballincollig Community School, next January.

“At the open night, the parents were shown photographs of the building at the back of BCS going up,” Ms Barrett said.

Cillian Brennan, teacher with Jewel Amayanevbo, Gabriella Namrocka and Emily McAllen during the Le Chéile school open day at The Oriel house hotel. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“We will have 10 classrooms, four practical rooms, an autism suite, staffroom, learning support room, admin office and principal’s office. It has ample space. We are moving there in January 2023. The kids who will be starting next year will be going straight in there.

“It will be great for the staff and the pupils. In 2024, we will be moving over to the permanent site.”

Kay Brady with her daughters Keelin and Aisling during the Le Chéile school open day at The Oriel house hotel. Picture; Eddie O'Hare