Cork weather: Met Éireann advises of ‘possible spot flooding’ due to heavy rain

Met Éireann has advised of “possible spot flooding” this morning due to heavy rainfall.

However, rain is expected to clear eastwards in the first half of the day with dry and bright weather following for the rest of the day.

Moderate southwest winds this morning will ease to a light northwesterly breeze, with top temperatures this afternoon of around 16 to 18 degrees.

Rain🌧️ in east Ulster, Leinster & Munster will clear southeastwards through the morning & early afternoon.



Drier, brighter weather⛅️ with sunny spells, will follow from the northwest.



Afternoon highs🌡️ of 15 to 18 degrees.



More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/Wed9Agvf09 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 22, 2022

According to the national weather forecaster, tonight will be mainly dry and clear, although “well-scattered showers will move in from the Atlantic in a light northwest airflow”.

Mist and fog will form in places overnight as winds become near calm.

Temperatures tonight will dip to lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

Mist or fog may linger in places early tomorrow morning with mixed conditions in store for the day.

It will be “a little chilly at times” with the current forecast predicting highs of around 14 to 17 degrees in light or moderate northwest winds.

The national outlook for the weekend says that there will be drier weather but that it will turn cooler.