'It just does not stop': Judge jails Kinsale man with 11 previous convictions for threatening behaviour

A Kinsale man got verbally abusive when gardaí approached him about his drunken condition at a bus stop shouting, “F*** this – I am waiting for a bus to Kinsale.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí approached Gordon Collins, 43, with an address at Amarach, The Glen, Kinsale, at 4.30 p.m. on March 24 in Cork city.

“He was passed out at a bus stop. He was abusive to gardaí. He was very erratic and was very intoxicated.

“He was arrested and conveyed to the Bridewell garda station.

“He had 15 previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and 11 previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour,” Sgt. Davis said.

Judge Alec Gabbett said, “His picture is not looking good in relation to alcohol misuse.”

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said the accused went to St. Helen’s convent in Blarney to dry out from alcohol.

“He was doing well but unfortunately his father died at the end of January and he (the defendant) took to drinking.

“Unfortunately, he has very little recollection of this incident. He is very apologetic,” Ms Hallahan said.

Referring to the previous convictions, Judge Gabbett said, “Eleven times he was abusing someone in public, maybe a guard.

“On this occasion he roared and shouted and used a profanity. It was not the most serious but it just does not stop.”

Judge Gabbett jailed him for one month for his threatening behaviour.