Public representatives talk budget priorities

Public representatives in Cork-North West have spoken about their hopes and expectations for next week’s Budget 2023.

Fine Gael’s Michael Creed, a Macroom native who was first elected a TD in 1989, said the main issue the Government needed to respond to was the energy and inflationary pressures affecting households, businesses and individuals.

“I think the overwhelming impetus that’s required for this budget is to give relief to hard-pressed households, and in particular to those who are income-challenged, people on social welfare, people with disabilities, and the elderly in particular," Mr Creed said.

“That’s what this budget has to deliver, and some of that will be delivered by targeted measures, I hope, and I’m anxious that some of it will be delivered by enabling people to keep more of their money, reforming the tax system to allow people to address their own problems by having more of their own income,” said Mr Creed.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Moynihan, a Kiskeam native first elected a TD in 1997, said he believed that fairness would be essential in this budget.

“From my position as chair of the Oireachtas Disability Committee, I would like to see more funding for people with disabilities, to ensure therapies and adequate services are in place, and also that there would be pay parity for section 39 healthcare workers,” Mr Moynihan said.

“I think is important as well that there is recognition brought the spiralling costs to people that live in rural communities.

“I think it’s important that there’s fairness brought to this budget and that those that are most vulnerable are helped the most.”

Aindrias Moynihan, a Macroom native who has been a Fianna Fáil TD since the 2016 general election, said this budget would have to offer a meaningful package to address the cost of living.

“I know the Government is putting a good deal of money into that, and that’s hugely important that that money then would transfer as quickly as possible to households because people are under massive pressure,” Mr Moynihan said.

Aindrias Moynihan, a Macroom native who has been a Fianna Fáil TD since the 2016 general election, said this budget would have to offer a meaningful package to address the cost of living.

He said he would see an energy rebate as a practical measure, and he described as “disgusting” profits posted by ESB.

“That money has to be pulled back and made available to people [to help] pay bills, and whatever measure it will be, we need to ensure that it would reach the people that are most in need.

“People on ordinary incomes are getting pushed from every direction, and there needs to be support for the hardest hit,” Mr Moynihan said.

Sinn Fein plans on running Ballyvourney resident Liadh Ní Riada, former MEP and 2018 presidential candidate, as its Cork North-West candidate at the next election.

Ms Ní Riada said she hoped the budget would give “a break” to people.

“Before people were on the surface swimming, people who are on middle income, and now they’re just drowning because of the cost of energy, the hikes in rent and education and health care right across the board.” “You hear these awful stories of people not turning on lights, people unplugging the fridge, this kind these are the kind of stories I’m hearing, and these are people that would have work, they’re not reliant on welfare,” Ms Ní Riada said.

Ms Ní Riada said what she called “the basic bread and butter issues” needed to be tackled by Government. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“People are terrified about what the winter is going to bring so in terms of the budget, I would love to see a break being given to ordinary workers.” Citing sky-rocketing rents, costs relating to education, and the price of motor insurance, Ms Ní Riada said what she called “the basic bread and butter issues” needed to be tackled by Government.

“My biggest worry is the number of young people that are emigrating is quite scandalous and an awful lot more of them are doing it because they just can’t afford to live here.

“There’s no point in this Government giving people an extra fiver which wouldn’t buy you a bar of chocolate, they need to tackle the root cause of so many energy companies making billions at the behest of the ordinary people forking out for it,”

she said.

Sile Ni Dhubhghaill, Social Democrats chairperson and Macroom resident, said her party was looking for proper investment in public services.

“We’re in this situation now because of decades of underfunding of public services, and we need to look at the root problems if we’re going to sort out the current cost of living crisis,” Ms Ni Dhubhghaill said.

“For the Social Democrats, the huge thing is investing in our public services, and we’d also be looking for investment in disability services, childcare, all kinds of things that will help all people in society and not just a few,” she said.

Fine Gael County Councillor John Paul O’Shea, who represents the Kanturk and Charleville electoral area, said the Government needed to put more money in people’s pockets and to reduce the cost of living, including energy bills.

“We need to cut income tax to make sure work pays more and people can keep most of any pay rise they get,” Cllr O’Shea said.

“We also need to increase payments for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and the vulnerable.

“The cost of childcare for all families is crippling at the moment so help in terms of this is vital,” the Fine Gael councillor said.