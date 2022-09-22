Budget 2023: A remote IT worker

Our financial diary series, which spans five days, has highlighted the circumstances of a teacher with a family, a student, and today, an IT remote worker with a construction worker and a managerial nurse in the days ahead.
Thursday’s diary is a single remote IT worker living outside the city with a salary of €70,000 and who has their property mortgage paid off.
- Transport: €130.
- Rent: Mortgage paid.
- Household bills: (Paid by direct debit, I really don’t even look at them).
- Phone bill: €92 on Eir landline Phone and broadband (Company pays for mobile).
- Tesco €15 monthly for personal smartphone.
- Groceries: €20 per day.
- Alcohol/cigarettes: Zero.
- Foreign holidays/travel: Zero.
- TV – Annual TV license (€160), and monthly Sky €42.
- Local Property Tax (LPT): €26 monthly (€338 annually).
- Healthcare: €174.39 (in a group scheme at work - deducted from monthly pay).
- Home insurance: €28 monthly (336)
- About €18 in local Centra for Sandwich, fruit, drinks, The Echo - This is the one bill that I most notice going up in cost recently.
- Big shop at Tesco on a Sunday (€100).
- Maybe €70 on fuel per week.