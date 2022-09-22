Budget 2023: A remote IT worker

Our financial diary series, which spans five days, has highlighted the circumstances of a teacher with a family, a student, and today, an IT remote worker with a construction worker and a managerial nurse in the days ahead.

Thursday’s diary is a single remote IT worker living outside the city with a salary of €70,000 and who has their property mortgage paid off.

Monthly expenses

Transport: €130.

Rent: Mortgage paid.

Household bills: (Paid by direct debit, I really don’t even look at them).

Phone bill: €92 on Eir landline Phone and broadband (Company pays for mobile).

Tesco €15 monthly for personal smartphone.

Groceries: €20 per day.

Additional

Alcohol/cigarettes: Zero.

Foreign holidays/travel: Zero.

TV – Annual TV license (€160), and monthly Sky €42.

Local Property Tax (LPT): €26 monthly (€338 annually).

Healthcare: €174.39 (in a group scheme at work - deducted from monthly pay).

Home insurance: €28 monthly (336)

Average day of spending

About €18 in local Centra for Sandwich, fruit, drinks, The Echo - This is the one bill that I most notice going up in cost recently.

Big shop at Tesco on a Sunday (€100).

Maybe €70 on fuel per week.

Budget 2023

Are you keeping an eye on the Budget?

Not really.

Is there anything you want to see changed for next year in the Budget.

Less bureaucracy, why is the Universal Social Charge (USC) on-top of PAYE and PRSI.

What would you like to see kept in the Budget from last year:

No

Are you worried about anything in particular?

The war in Ukraine pushing up many costs, Putin using gas prices to leverage some influence.