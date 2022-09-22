Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

Budget 2023: A remote IT worker

In the run-up to Budget 2023, The Echo looked at various sectors of society and looked anonymously at their finances, how they are currently managing, as well as, asking them what they would, and would not, like to see in the budget.
Thursday’s diary is a single remote IT worker living outside the city with a salary of €70,000 and who has their property mortgage paid off.

Our financial diary series, which spans five days, has highlighted the circumstances of a teacher with a family, a student, and today, an IT remote worker with a construction worker and a managerial nurse in the days ahead. 

Monthly expenses

  • Transport: €130.
  • Rent: Mortgage paid.
  • Household bills: (Paid by direct debit, I really don’t even look at them).
  • Phone bill: €92 on Eir landline Phone and broadband (Company pays for mobile).
  • Tesco €15 monthly for personal smartphone.
  • Groceries: €20 per day.

Additional

  • Alcohol/cigarettes: Zero.
  • Foreign holidays/travel: Zero.
  • TV – Annual TV license (€160), and monthly Sky €42.
  • Local Property Tax (LPT): €26 monthly (€338 annually).
  • Healthcare: €174.39 (in a group scheme at work - deducted from monthly pay).
  • Home insurance: €28 monthly (336)

Average day of spending

  • About €18 in local Centra for Sandwich, fruit, drinks, The Echo - This is the one bill that I most notice going up in cost recently.
  • Big shop at Tesco on a Sunday (€100).
  • Maybe €70 on fuel per week.

Budget 2023

Are you keeping an eye on the Budget?

Not really.

Is there anything you want to see changed for next year in the Budget.

Less bureaucracy, why is the Universal Social Charge (USC) on-top of PAYE and PRSI.

What would you like to see kept in the Budget from last year:

No

Are you worried about anything in particular?

The war in Ukraine pushing up many costs, Putin using gas prices to leverage some influence.

