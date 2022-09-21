Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 15:10

No appetite to increase pension age beyond 66, says Micheál Martin

A tiered pensions system is set come into effect in January 2024.
No appetite to increase pension age beyond 66, says Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin said that with people living longer action had to be taken, but there is “no appetite to go beyond 66”. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Rebecca Black and Cate McCurry

There is no appetite to increase the pension age beyond 66 years, the Taoiseach has said.

A tiered pensions system is set come into effect in January 2024 under which people will be able to draw down their state pension at any point between 66 and 70.

People will receive a higher weekly pension payment for each additional year they work.

Keeping the pension age at 66 will result in pay-related social insurance (PRSI) increases, with a 10-year plan to be announced next year.

The Pensions Commission had proposed increasing the state pension age by three months every year from 2028, and then to 68 by 2039.

Sinn Féin has claimed the Government wants to push the pension age to 70.

Micheál Martin said that with people living longer action had to be taken, but there is “no appetite to go beyond 66”, adding: “I think that’s fair.” “The fundamental decision of the Government – despite others deliberately trying to misinform and mislead – the decision of the Government is that people will be able to draw down their full pension at 66,” he said.

“We are saying over the next number of years, as per the commission’s report, and indeed the Commission on Taxation, there will have to be some increases in PRSI to meet that, for all workers, young and old.

“We’ve got to ensure there is sustainability in pensions into the future, that’s for everybody, that we have a sustainability around pensions, and I think that’s desirable.

“Society is evolving and society is living longer at all levels, we have to deal with that.

“There will also be implications for health services as we live longer.

“The world is changing and we have to meet that change. There’s also other methods of retaining support in workers as well in terms of tax reduction.”

Read More

Budget 2023: A student's diary

More in this section

Pen on the business paper. Report chart Budget 2023: A student's diary
Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters
Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Two men avoid jail time after pleading guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply
micheal martincork politics
<p>Stephen Kavanagh of 11 Mount Sion Road, Greenmount, Cork, was stopped and searched on May 20 2021 at Reeds Square, Cork. Picture: iStock</p>

Man caught with cocaine for his own use fined €300

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The school of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core The school of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more