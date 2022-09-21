Man caught with cocaine for his own use fined €300

A man caught with cocaine for his own use was fined €300 and warned that having this drug put him at risk of prison.

Stephen Kavanagh of 11 Mount Sion Road, Greenmount, Cork, was stopped and searched on May 20 2021 at Reeds Square, Cork.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant was working hard now and is clear of all drugs.

Judge Alec Gabbett convicted and fined Him €300 at Cork District Court.

The judge told Mr Burke to talk to his client afterwards – “Tell him about going to jail for cocaine, will you.”