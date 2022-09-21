Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 15:02

Huge need for cardiac missions to Ukraine

Chernobyl Children International (CCI) have sent another mission of volunteer, paediatric surgeons to re-enter Ukraine, to carry out urgent life-saving cardiac surgeries on babies and children.
Huge need for cardiac missions to Ukraine

Chernobyl Children International have sent another mission of volunteer, paediatric surgeons to Ukraine, to carry out urgent life-saving cardiac surgeries on babies and children; some as young as two days old.

Roisin Burke

THE Cork founder of a charity that sends medical aid to assist in war-torn Ukraine said it is ‘imperative’ to continue helping those in need.

Chernobyl Children International (CCI) have sent another mission of volunteer, paediatric surgeons to Ukraine, to carry out urgent life-saving cardiac surgeries on babies and children.

Under the dark shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Irish charity is helping children, and their devastated families, who have been unable to flee their war-torn homeland because of the deteriorating nature of their cardiac illnesses.

Their families have been forced to ‘roll the dice’ with their own mortality, in order to provide their children with the best chance of surviving what is now considered the ‘double-tragedy’ of Chernobyl and the ongoing invasion.

Even though bombs are killing children in Ukraine, the problem of life-threatening heart conditions has not gone away. This vital cardiac mission will save the lives of newborns who are suffering from a range of heart defects, including the deadly condition “Chernobyl Heart”, but also give their families the opportunity to finally find protection from the war.

CCI’s cardiac missions have traditionally been based in Kharkiv, however, the teams have been chased by war from East to West and relocated to Lviv, which is the only safe place left where CCI can operate on the children.

CCI’s founder and voluntary CEO, Adi Roche, said: “Despite the horrific war that continues to rage throughout Ukraine, the ‘Chernobyl Heart’ problem has not disappeared. In fact, it has become more urgent. It was imperative for us to send surgeons and medical supplies to help ensure that these children have a chance of survival.

“We are very mindful that this mission comes amidst the ongoing shelling around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant which poses a posing ‘a very real danger’. 

"The risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine is far from being resolved. We don’t want the children of Zaporizhzhia to suffer the same devastating fate as the children of Chernobyl”.

CCI will be sending another vital cardiac mission in December, in time for Christmas, as well as providing humanitarian aid to families and communities in the Ivankiv region north of Kyiv, and within the Chernobyl zone.

Read More

Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man caught with cocaine for his own use fined €300
Pen on the business paper. Report chart Budget 2023: A student's diary
Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters
ukrainecharity
<p>Micheál Martin said that with people living longer action had to be taken, but there is “no appetite to go beyond 66”. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision</p>

No appetite to increase pension age beyond 66, says Micheál Martin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The school of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core The school of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more