Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 11:41

Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters

Due to these works, Iarnród Éireann has announced that services between Dublin and Cork, as well as between Kerry and Limerick, will see partial or full bus transfers.
Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters

Customers should note that for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey.

Elaine Whelan

Services on several rail routes face significant disruption this weekend on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September, due to planned engineering works.

Track and signalling work being carried out will cause the Portarlington and Limerick Junction line to close.

Due to these works, Iarnród Éireann has announced that services between Dublin and Cork, as well as between Kerry and Limerick, will see partial or full bus transfers.

Services from Cork Kent will operate between Cork and Limerick Junction only, in both directions, and on a limited timetable.

Customers should note that for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey.

Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston will be replaced by bus transfer for the full journey in both directions and operate on a limited timetable.

Bus transfers or revised timetables will also operate for the following routes:

Limerick (Colbert) and Dublin Heuston Tralee and Dublin Heuston Portlaoise and Dublin Heuston Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) and Limerick Junction to Waterford services in both directions will operate to a revised timetable.

Customers are advised to check times before travel, with full details online and at the Iarnród Éireann app.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man caught stealing copper pipe from Sisters of Mercy convent
Cork TD claims pension tiers ‘will cause inequality’ Cork TD claims pension tiers ‘will cause inequality’
Grocery Shopping With Reusable Shopping Bag At Supermarket Groceries skyrocketing: Cork retailer says support needed to 'ride the storm' of inflation 
irish railcork
<p>Two young men caught with cocaine for supplying to friends were told they would avoid jail if they did 60 hours of community service. Stock image. Picture: iStock</p>

Two men avoid jail time after pleading guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more