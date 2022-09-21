Weekend rail works to cause disruptions for Cork commuters

Services on several rail routes face significant disruption this weekend on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September, due to planned engineering works.

Track and signalling work being carried out will cause the Portarlington and Limerick Junction line to close.

Due to these works, Iarnród Éireann has announced that services between Dublin and Cork, as well as between Kerry and Limerick, will see partial or full bus transfers.

Services from Cork Kent will operate between Cork and Limerick Junction only, in both directions, and on a limited timetable.

Customers should note that for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey.

Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston will be replaced by bus transfer for the full journey in both directions and operate on a limited timetable.

Bus transfers or revised timetables will also operate for the following routes:

Limerick (Colbert) and Dublin Heuston Tralee and Dublin Heuston Portlaoise and Dublin Heuston Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) and Limerick Junction to Waterford services in both directions will operate to a revised timetable.

Customers are advised to check times before travel, with full details online and at the Iarnród Éireann app.