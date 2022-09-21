Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 09:00

Two men avoid jail time after pleading guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply

Judge Alec Gabbett said the two defendants could do 60 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.
Two men avoid jail time after pleading guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply

Two young men caught with cocaine for supplying to friends were told they would avoid jail if they did 60 hours of community service. Stock image. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

Two young men caught with cocaine for supplying to friends were told they would avoid jail if they did 60 hours of community service.

Judge Alec Gabbett said the two defendants could do this community service instead of three months in prison.

29-year-old Roy Collins of 17 Inchera Lawn, Mahon, Cork, and 35-year-old Graham Murphy of 20 Ballinure Avenue, Mahon, both pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale of supply at Mahon Link Road on September 26 2020.

The car in which they were travelling was stopped on that date and gardaí discovered the cocaine.

They both made admissions when they were taken to the Bridewell garda station and questioned.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for both men, said, “In effect what they were doing was dabbling in the use of cocaine.

“It was a very small amount of cocaine. Asked what they were doing they admitted very very limited supply to friends in a small circle – it was by no means a business venture.

“Both of them are working. They are very sorry for getting involved in this.”

More in this section

Cork TD claims pension tiers ‘will cause inequality’ Cork TD claims pension tiers ‘will cause inequality’
Grocery Shopping With Reusable Shopping Bag At Supermarket Groceries skyrocketing: Cork retailer says support needed to 'ride the storm' of inflation 
Because our independence matters to us Community and care sector workers set to take industrial action over pay
cork court
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Man caught stealing copper pipe from Sisters of Mercy convent

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband
Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more