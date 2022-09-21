Two men avoid jail time after pleading guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply

Two young men caught with cocaine for supplying to friends were told they would avoid jail if they did 60 hours of community service.

Judge Alec Gabbett said the two defendants could do this community service instead of three months in prison.

29-year-old Roy Collins of 17 Inchera Lawn, Mahon, Cork, and 35-year-old Graham Murphy of 20 Ballinure Avenue, Mahon, both pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale of supply at Mahon Link Road on September 26 2020.

The car in which they were travelling was stopped on that date and gardaí discovered the cocaine.

They both made admissions when they were taken to the Bridewell garda station and questioned.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for both men, said, “In effect what they were doing was dabbling in the use of cocaine.

“It was a very small amount of cocaine. Asked what they were doing they admitted very very limited supply to friends in a small circle – it was by no means a business venture.

“Both of them are working. They are very sorry for getting involved in this.”