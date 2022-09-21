Man caught stealing copper pipe from Sisters of Mercy convent

A 25-year-old man was caught stealing copper pipe from the Sisters of Mercy convent in Passage West.

Donal Bullman of 15 Willow Gardens, Brooklodge, Glanmire, County Cork, pleaded guilty to carrying out this theft on May 26.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that on that date the defendant and a second man not before the court went to the convent and took the copper pipe.

However, they were caught and the material was recovered.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “This is an abandoned building - unoccupied for a lengthy period of time.

"Mr Bullman entered the building to see what might be there. Having entered, they located what they took to be a roll of abandoned copper pipe.

“He was seen entering the property by a person who lives nearby.

“He admitted it immediately to gardaí and said he had no permission to take it.

“This was an opportunistic, limited type of offence.”

Judge Alec Gabbett said there had been no convictions for a period of four years. He put the accused on a 12-month probation bond.