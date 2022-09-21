Local authority home loan scheme ‘a failure’, Sinn Féin claims

SINN Féin representatives have dismissed the Government’s local authority home loan scheme as “a complete failure” after Department of Housing figures showed that only 19 loans reached final approval in Cork City under the scheme in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould and Sinn Féin city councillor for Cork South West Eolan Ryng called on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to clarify “why so few local authority home loans are being approved in Cork City”.

Figures released by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage show that 19 applications for the home loans reached final approval in Cork over 15 months — 13 in 2021 and six in the first three months of 2022.

The local authority home loans scheme offers Government-backed mortgages for first-time buyers and fresh start applicants, loans which can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build.

The loan is designed to provide up to 90% of the market value of the property, with the maximum loan amount determined by the property’s location.

“Lack of funding, red tape, and unaffordable housing mean that the Rebuilding Ireland home loan, now called the local authority home loan, is a complete failure,” said Mr Gould.

“The reality is that the Rebuilding Ireland home loan is advertised as a last chance option for those struggling to buy a home.”

The loan had been promised as something which would help people who were unable to secure a mortgage, he said.

“We know there are thousands of these people and families in Cork.

“These are the people for whom home ownership is becoming a more and more distant dream.”

Mr Gould noted that of the 694 approvals nationally in 2021, only 13 of those were in Cork City, which represented less than 2% of overall loans approved.

“It has to be accepted that 694 loans is a dismal result over 12 months nationally but, to make matters worse, in the figures for 2022 to date, only 172 loans were approved nationally. Only six of the 172 loans approved nationally in the first quarter of 2022 were in Cork City.

“We have a situation where there are thousands of people in desperate need of the ability to buy a home but they are being offered no support by the Government.

“Since the scheme was established, 56% of applicants in Cork have been refused.”

Department of Housing

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said the figures quoted referred to the number of applications that had gone to the final approval stage of the loan process.

“This means that a house has been identified and final approval given for a mortgage drawdown on that specific house, subject to normal lending conditions,” said the spokesperson.

“It is important to note that progress to final approval stage is dependent upon the applicant succeeding in going sale agreed on a specific house, which is outside the control of the local authority.

“The number of applications that receive approvals in principle would be significantly higher than the number of applications that receive final approval.”

'Below national average'

Mr Ryng said Cork City was clearly below the national average in approving Rebuilding Ireland home loans.

“This is extremely worrying given the depth of the housing crisis here in Cork City and points to a serious need for Cork City Council to resource the scheme,” said Mr Ryng.

“This is a broken scheme, it is not working anywhere but it could definitely be working better in Cork City.”

A Department of Housing spokesperson said €250m of lending had been authorised for the local authority home loan scheme in 2022, an increase of €50m from 2021.

“Nationally, it has helped deliver homeownership to over 2,860 households between 2018 and Q1 2022.

“Given that the scheme is aimed at low- to moderate-income households who would not have been able to source sufficient financing from a commercial lender, this represents over 2,860 households who would otherwise not have been able to purchase a home without the scheme.”