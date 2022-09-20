Cork TD claims pension tiers ‘will cause inequality’

GOVERNMENT plans to introduce a tiered pension system have been criticised by a Cork Sinn Féin TD who fears it will create “inequality’.

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed on Tuesday, that a tiered pension system is to be introduced following approval by the Government. The changes will allow people to draw down their State pension at any point between the ages of 66 an

People will receive a higher weekly pension payment for each additional year they work.

Those who work until they are 66 will be given €253 euro per week, €266 if working until 67, 68-year-olds who retire given €281, people who stop work at 69 given €297, and those aged 70 and over given €315.

Minister Humphreys also confirmed that retaining the pension age at 66 will result in PRSI payments "in the future".

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould however claimed the planned measure is a ‘back door’ way of pushing people to work until they are 70.

“It creates inequality, and it is not fair." Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

“We think it is wrong,” he said. “We think people should be able to retire on a full pension at 65. The government in the past have looked to increase it to 67 and 68. We think they are using the back door now to push people to work until they are 70,” he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald made similar comments in the Dáil yesterday, which were strongly rejected by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

"The pension age will not rise beyond 66,” he said. “Basically, under this system, people will still be able to retire at 66, pull down their full pension in exactly the same way as they can today.” Deputy Gould also said the tiered pension system will pit people against one another and create inequality.

“What you are going to have now is a two-tier pension with the people who work to 70 getting an extra €60 per week and the people who might have worked hard all their lives in various different roles with a smaller pension at the age of 65.

“It creates inequality, and it is not fair. We are trying to get away from two-tier systems. It is pitting people against one another, and we are against that. If you work until 65 you should have the right to retire on the pension. If you want to keep working that is also fine and we support people in their wishes,” he added.

Minister Humphreys added that an actuarial review of the Social Insurance Fund is to be completed later this year "to give us the most up-to-date projections" on the status of the Social Insurance Fund.

Based on this, the Government will bring forward "a road map for PRSI increases over the next 10 years" by next spring.

The Minister added that further actuarial reviews of the Social Insurance Fund would be carried out every five years.

"The pension age will not rise beyond 66," Mr Martin said. "Basically, under this system, people will still be able to retire at 66, pull down their full pension in exactly the same way as they can today."

The Government has also agreed to attribute full social insurance contributions to long-term carers so they can access the State pension.

The current system requires carers with 20 years’ experience to also have at least 10 years’ paid contributions.

Ms Humphreys said it is “wrong” that people who have cared for their loved ones for over 20 years may not be able to access their full State pension.

A recommendation from the Pensions Commission to move to a “total contributions approach” for calculating individual pension entitlements has been accepted and will also begin from January 2024.