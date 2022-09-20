Cork man pleads guilty to assault and making threat to kill former colleague in fire service 

A member of the fire brigade in Ballincollig went to the home of a former colleague, caught him by the throat, threw a can of coke, threatened to kill him and caused almost €3,000 damage to his home.

42-year-old John Gough of Beech Park, Ballincollig, County Cork, pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault causing harm to 36-year-old of Robert Gibbons at Woodbine Lawn, Inniscarra View, Ballincollig, and charges including causing criminal damage at his home.

Defence solicitor, Graham Hyde, said the defendant had never been in any kind of trouble before and that there was a history between the defendant and the injured party.

Judge Marian O’Leary said, “Lots of people have a history. They don’t resort to this kind of behaviour.”

Mr Hyde said of John Gough, “He is 42. It was an anomaly, He does not engage in this kind of behaviour.”

Mr Hyde said, “The injured party made allegations against Mr Gough. He made multiple allegations.”

Judge O’Leary interjected: “Proven to be untrue.”

Mr Hyde added, “Yes judge, every single one of them.”

Mr Hyde said they were bullying allegations. He said that the injured party also video-recorded the defendant on the street in Ballincollig on occasions. The solicitor said the defendant was not in his right mind when he called to the injured party’s home.

“My client felt intimidated. We are not seeking to blame the victim. He is not. Mr Gough has come with €5,000 (to pay for the damage and to compensate Mr Gibbons). He (the defendant) accepts guilt. He is accepting he should not have done it. I am just setting out the context.”

Garda Chris Daly testified that on April 4 2021 John Gough knocked on the front door of Mr Gibbons’ house. The door was opened.

“John Gough forced his way in, grabbed him by the neck. Mr Gibbons backed into the hallway and cried out for help from his friend who was there. The defendant picked up a can of Coke in the kitchen and threw it at the injured party. The other man held up a chair to deflect the can of coke from Mr Gibbons,” Garda Daly said.

John Gough went to leave but returned and punched the injured party in the side of the head and threatened to kill him.

The defendant swiped at what was on the kitchen table knocking glasses and tableware to the floor and he also broke an iPhone 11.

While the injured party sustained injuries, the defendant also had a broken nose after the incident.

Judge Marian O’Leary said it was too serious to dismiss the charges under the Probation of Offenders Act. She convicted John Gough and imposed a four-month suspended sentence on him for assault causing harm to Mr Gibbons and took the other charges into consideration.

The judge said it was fortunate that the injured party’s friend was present in the house when the defendant entered.

Mr Hyde said the defendant continued to work with the fire brigade.

Inspector Margaret Murrell confirmed that the defendant had no previous convictions. He pleaded guilty to trespassing at the injured party’s home, damaging his property, assault causing harm and making a threat to kill him on April 4 2021.