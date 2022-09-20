'Hospitals are catching up on surgeries post Covid': Calls to donate blood at City Hall

People are being encouraged to give blood at Cork City Hall’s upcoming blood donation clinic following demand from hospitals.

Many surgeries are now being carried out after a backlog due to Covid-19.

The City Hall clinic will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from 3.45pm to 7.40pm and people are asked to call 1800 731137 between 9am and 5pm to book their appointment in advance.

Speaking to The Echo, Julianne Kelly of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service encouraged people to attend City Hall to give blood this week.

“In September, we find that because everybody goes back to normal after summer — they go back to normal working hours and kids go back to school and people start going back to the gym — we just find generally speaking that there is an awful drop in attendance to blood clinics.

“After Covid, what we find is that the hospitals are catching up on surgeries as well so our issues to the hospitals have been consistently high all year.

“Pre-Covid, we would have had times in the year when it wouldn’t have been as busy. We’re not seeing that anymore, there’s now constant high demand and a high number of issues to the hospitals every week and every day to catch up on surgeries that would have been postponed during the pandemic.”

Two-hour free parking at the Q-Park beside City Hall is being offered to those who donate. Those who cannot make the City Hall clinic can avail of upcoming clinics in Cork which include: St Finbarr’s Hospital each Monday to Thursday; Youghal GAA Club on September 26 and 27; and Midleton Park Hotel on September 28 and 29.