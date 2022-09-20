Air passengers still 13% less than pre-pandemic but sector bouncing back, says Cork Airport

PASSENGER numbers across the five main Irish airports — Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock, and Kerry — increased significantly in the second quarter of 2022, but passengers travelling to and from Ireland are still down by 13% compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to a Central Statistics Office (CSO) report.

Published in recent days, the CSO’s aviation statistics for the second quarter of this year show that in Q2 2022, 9.1m passengers passed through the country’s main airports, more than 15 times higher than the same period in 2021, but still 13% lower when compared with the same period in 2019.

More than 13.8m passengers passed through the main Irish airports in the first half of 2022, which was 12.8m more passengers than used the airports in the first half of 2021.

The number of flights to and from Irish airports in Q2 2022 also increased by more than 54,500 compared with the same period in 2021, but is still 11% lower than the same period in 2019.

Slightly more than 66,000 flights were handled by the country’s five main airports in Q2 2022, with Dublin handling 84% of all flights (55,479), while Cork handled 7% of all flights (4,822).

London-Heathrow and Amsterdam ranked within the top-three busiest routes served by Cork Airport in the last quarter, as was the case for Dublin Airport.

Communications manager at Cork Airport, Barry Holland, said the CSO aviation statistics for Q2 2022 reflect the significant post-Covid-19 bounce-back the industry is experiencing.

“The CSO aviation statistics for Q2 2022 clearly show the rapid recovery that the aviation sector is currently experiencing after the detrimental effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Cork Airport handled 643,155 passengers in the second quarter of 2022, bolstering our position as the busiest airport in Ireland, outside of Dublin.

“Traffic statistics in Q2 2022 shows an 88% recovery on the same quarter in 2019 and is in line with our forecasts for the year as a whole,” Mr Holland said.

“Moreover, with London-Heathrow and Amsterdam ranked within the top-three busiest routes served by Cork Airport in the last quarter, it proves that the global connectivity available from Cork via these hubs is very important to our passengers and is extremely encouraging as Cork Airport continues to rebuild its route network post-pandemic,” Mr Holland said.