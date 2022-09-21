'Not for the faint of heart': Spike Island After Dark tours return this weekend 

SPIKE ISLAND'S popular 'After Dark' tours return this Saturday giving ticketholders the opportunity to access areas of the island which are usually off limits to the public.

The special guided tours, strictly open to over 16s, give attendees "a sombre and frightening history about prison life that is not for the faint of heart".

"Our After Dark tours take you to areas off limits to day tours such as eerie tunnels and an abandoned prison which was used to hold prisoners in the 1800s, 1921 and as recently as 2004.

"On this fully guided experience, you'll discover our dark history with harrowing tales of the murderers and deviants who have walked the cells and corridors of the once fearsome prison," the attraction states.

Limited tickets are available for Saturday's After Dark tour.

After Dark tours will run every Saturday from September 24 to October 22.

Tickets, including booking fee, cost €30.95.

For more information or to book see www.spikeislandcork.ie.