Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 07:00

'Not for the faint of heart': Spike Island After Dark tours return this weekend 

The special guided tours, strictly open to over 16s, give attendees "a sombre and frightening history about prison life that is not for the faint of heart".
'Not for the faint of heart': Spike Island After Dark tours return this weekend 

Spike Island's popular 'After Dark' tours return this Saturday giving ticketholders the opportunity to access areas of the island which are usually off limits to the public. 

Amy Nolan

SPIKE ISLAND'S popular 'After Dark' tours return this Saturday giving ticketholders the opportunity to access areas of the island which are usually off limits to the public. 

The special guided tours, strictly open to over 16s, give attendees "a sombre and frightening history about prison life that is not for the faint of heart".

"Our After Dark tours take you to areas off limits to day tours such as eerie tunnels and an abandoned prison which was used to hold prisoners in the 1800s, 1921 and as recently as 2004. 

"On this fully guided experience, you'll discover our dark history with harrowing tales of the murderers and deviants who have walked the cells and corridors of the once fearsome prison," the attraction states. 

Limited tickets are available for Saturday's After Dark tour.

After Dark tours will run every Saturday from September 24 to October 22.

Tickets, including booking fee, cost €30.95.

For more information or to book see www.spikeislandcork.ie.

Read More

Augmented reality app for Spike Island ‘first of its kind’

More in this section

Grocery Shopping With Reusable Shopping Bag At Supermarket Groceries skyrocketing: Cork retailer says support needed to 'ride the storm' of inflation 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork man pleads guilty to assault and making threat to kill former colleague in fire service 
mobile connect with security camera Cork court hears man used surveillance cameras to spy on wife and daughters  
cork tourismtourism
<p>Those who work until they are 66 will be given €253 euro per week, €266 if working until 67, 68-year-olds who retire given €281, people who stop work at 69 given €297, and those aged 70 and over given €315. PIC: MAXWELLS</p>

Cork TD claims pension tiers ‘will cause inequality’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more