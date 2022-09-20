Medal for late Cork-based garda who was among the first recruits

The memory of one of the very first gardaí ever to serve will be honoured next Sunday during a day of commemorations to mark the centenary of An Garda Síochána in the Fermoy District.

The day-long series of events will begin at 11.30am on Sunday, September 25, with the unveiling of a memorial plaque at Mitchelstown Garda Station.

Later, at 1pm sharp, the Fermoy ceremonies will commence outside the old Fermoy Garda Station, which is now the Fermoy Resource Centre, on MacCurtain Street.

Phil Curry (née Sexton), the daughter of Garda Thomas Sexton who joined An Garda Síochána in 1922, will receive a Garda Centenary Medal in recognition of her father’s death in service in 1961.

Garda Sexton’s registration number was 831, the Clare native being one of the first 1,000 members of the force to enlist for service.

Having joined the force in 1922, at the dawn of the new State, Garda Sexton was subsequently transferred to Fermoy, where he died in 1961.

His daughter, who is now in her 80s, will accept the Centenary Medal in honour of her father’s garda service.

PLAQUE

A memorial plaque will be unveiled by Mary O'Driscoll, the widow of Garda Dan O'Driscoll who served in the old Fermoy station for many years.

There will then follow a parade from the old Fermoy station to the new Fermoy Garda Station on O’Neill-Crowley Quay, via Patrick Street and Fitzgerald Place.

This parade will be led by the Garda Ceremonial Unit, the Fermoy Concert Band, serving officers and members of An Garda Síochana based in Fermoy District, members of the Garda Síochána Retired Members Association (GSRMA), garda widows, family and descendants of gardaí based in Fermoy over the past 100 years, and members of the public.

The parade will also feature members of the Garda Mounted Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

O'Neill-Crowley Quay will be closed for the duration of the special commemoration on Sunday afternoon.

Seating will be available on the street by Fermoy Garda Station for those wishing to attend.

At Fermoy Garda Station, a short inter-denominational prayer service will be followed by the unveiling of a memorial plaque.

The ceremony will conclude with the formal presentation of Garda Centenary Medals to almost 100 men and women who served at Fermoy District over the years.

Civilian staff who served in Fermoy District over the past 100 years will be presented with a specially minted commemorative coin to recognise their service over the decades.