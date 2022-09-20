Cork County Council to deliver 'slightly lower' amount of social housing than anticipated

A SENIOR official with Cork County Council said the local authority will come in at a ‘slightly lower’ figure than expected for their social housing delivery target for this year.

Cork County Council head of housing Maurice Manning revealed the projected figure when he produced a housing report for the quarter ending on August 31 at yesterday’s southern committee meeting of the local authority.

Mr Manning said this year’s social housing delivery target is 560, but the expected final figure of 541 by the local authority will come in slightly lower than their target.

“Housing for All is the Government housing programme between 2022 and 2026. Cork County Council’s social housing delivery target for that period is 3198. Our target for 2022 is 560. To date in 2022, we have delivered 147. The remaining build pipeline is 394. We will come in at a slightly lower figure than the 560 that is targeted,” he said.

The head of housing said there are currently 55 vacant houses in the Southern Division.

“That is 1.81% of the South Cork housing stock. 19 of those are long-term voids. 36 are casual vacancies. 21 are currently under repair, 12 are out to tender and the tenant is being selected in 22 cases,” he said.

Mr Manning said seven families and three single people have exited emergency accommodation and moved to the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) in South Cork.

“In South Cork seven families and three singles have exited from emergency accommodation to HAP. Since Choice Based Letting was introduced 2273 properties have been offered countywide with 2270 properties accepted. 168 refusals in total which is a 7% refusal rate, and that refusal rate is replicated in South Cork. If you bid on CBL and refuse an offer you are excluded from CBL for a period of 12 months.”

REFUSAL REASONS

Following a query from Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O’Callaghan on why people refuse the offer of houses, senior executive officer of housing Noreen O’Mahony said there are several reasons.

“The main reasons why people refuse properties is they may not have realised where the property they were bidding on exactly was located. When it comes to it, they would realise they don’t have family support in that area, and they may become reluctant as it gets closer to the time when they are moving.”

Mr Manning said the recent responses to the affordable housing expressions of interest survey will inform future housing provision and tailoring of future schemes.

“The affordable housing expressions of interest survey was launched on May 30 and ran for six weeks. There were 2,734 responses. The first-choice locations were Carrigaline 607, Carrigtwohill 290, Midleton 266, Cobh 237, Kinsale 231 and Mallow 178. 29% of the respondents expressed an interest in cost rental properties. The responses to the affordable housing expressions of interest survey will inform future housing provision and tailoring of future schemes.”

In relation to the energy retrofitting programme, Mr Manning said Cork County Council was allocated an initial funding of €6.4 million.

“Council was allocated an initial funding of €6.4 million for 188 properties. The programme has been submitted for 264 properties at a total cost of €6.7 million. We are waiting for approval to proceed with all of those. The work is underway on the first 168.”

The head of housing said there have been 42 applicants for a local authority home loan this year.

“There have been 133 applications for a local authority home loan in total. 42 of those in the Southern Division. 19 applications have been approved in South Cork. 15 have been refused. Seven are currently being processed. The average approval amount for the 47 properties county wide is €169,000. For the South Cork approvals, it is €170,126.

“389 applications have been received for the tenant purchase scheme. 42 have been received in 2022. 17 of those in the Southern Division. So far 21 sales have been completed in South Cork and four in 2022. 213 applications for grants for private houses have been received in South Cork this year. 161 have been paid out at a total cost of €1.1 million,” he added.

Fine Gael councillors Anthony Barry and Sinead Sheppard praised the local authority for the positive report with Cllr Sheppard saying: “It is a very positive report for the county. It is great to see us working extremely hard to get houses as we are in the middle of a housing crisis. It is good to get positive news.”