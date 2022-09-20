Man (56) accused of Tivoli burglary remanded in custody

A 56-year-old man accused of carrying out a burglary of a house in Tivoli during the Summer holidays has been remanded in custody for four weeks.

Judge Alec Gabbett adjourned the case until October 17, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It was alleged that the householders were away on holidays and a man was seen running from the house and jumping a fence at the end of the garden.

That was the allegation made in the case against David Cronin related to an alleged burglary in Tivoli, Cork, on Saturday morning, July 16.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan said previously, “On July 16 at 10 a.m. the house alarm was activated at a house in Tivoli, Cork. The homeowner was away on holidays at the time and a neighbour called to the house to inspect it.

“The neighbour turned off the alarm and turned around to see a man coming down the stairs carrying a pillow and a small bag.

“The man got to the bottom of the stairs and ran past her into the living room and out the back door.

“She saw him run down to the end of the garden where he jumped the fence into the rear of the Circle K station in Tivoli.

“A pillow was later found at the end of the garden behind the Circle K station.”

56-year-old David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, was charged with three counts. Firstly, he is accused of entering the house as a trespasser and committed a theft on July 16.

He is also charged with trespassing on the curtilage of Circle K and finally at Mayfield garda station on Sunday July 17, being in possession of stolen property – lady’s gold watch, five American gold coins and a man’s watch.