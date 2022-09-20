Judge refuses bail after Cork man with ‘broken heart’ allegedly cut garda with knife

A garda intervened when a man began cutting himself and he reacted to the intervention by cutting the garda with the knife and threatening to kill him.

Sergeant Gordon Crowley objected to bail being granted to Anthony O’Donnell at Cork District Court.

“It is my belief he will not comply with any bail conditions if released on bail,” Sgt Crowley said.

The sergeant said the incident dated back to the evening of March 24 when Garda Tim McSweeney responded to a call to a house in the Douglas area of Cork where he was told that a man was not welcome and would not leave.

It was alleged that Garda McSweeney met Anthony O’Donnell at the house and found that he was intoxicated and aggressive.

“Initially, he calmed him and escorted him from the house. As he did so, Anthony O’Donnell went back into the kitchen to retrieve his jacket. He took a sharp knife from the kitchen. He inflicted minor lacerations on himself. Garda McSweeney intervened and received cuts to his own hands.

“Anthony O’Donnell pointed the knife directly at him and said he would kill him and kill her (the woman living in the house).

“He assaulted him in a frenzied manner until the armed support unit arrived. Garda McSweeney sustained injuries to his hands and back and to his knee,” Sgt Crowley said.

Thirty-six year-old Anthony O’Donnell of no fixed address said he could live at Old Spangle Hill, Farranree, Cork, and would not go back to the house at the centre of the alleged offence.

Judge Alec Gabbett asked him about his medical conditions. The defendant said they included anxiety, a broken heart, and a back injury.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, suggested the gardaí had the matter under control at the house before the members of the armed support unit arrived.

A book of evidence was served on the accused on a number of charges including assaulting Garda Tim McSweeney, production of a knife during an incident, threatening to kill the garda and a woman at the house, trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear, and obstructing Garda Marie Courtney.

Judge Alec Gabbett refused bail and sent the case forward for trial at the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 25.