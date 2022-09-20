No bail for Cork man accused of falsely imprisoning woman in car

A man who is accused of falsely imprisoning a young woman in his car and driving her dangerously away from her destination has been remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Alec Gabbett remanded the accused in custody until October 3 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Background

Detective Garda Mark Durcan outlined the details of this alleged offence when he objected to bail being granted last week.

Det Garda Durcan said the young woman and the defendant were briefly acquainted and he offered to drive her from one part of Cork city to the bus station. However, that is not what happened, the detective alleged.

“He drove in the opposite direction. He drove dangerously and touched her in an inappropriate manner a number of times. He refused to let her out.

"He eventually left her out on the north side of the city,” Det Garda Durcan alleged. This incident allegedly occurred on November 11, 2021.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called defendant, Patrick O’Driscoll, to give evidence in his bail application.

Sergeant John Kelleher cross-examined the defendant, saying, “there is a concern you will interfere with witnesses.”

The accused replied, “I don’t want this to cause any more trouble than needs be. I certainly won’t contact any witnesses.”