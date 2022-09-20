'Our first 20 years have been wonderful: Business blossoming for Tudor Rose

THE owner of Ballincollig’s Tudor Rose florists last weekend celebrated 20 years of business at the heart of the village.

Joan McCarthy, owner of Tudor Rose, told The Echo she had been humbled and heartened by all of the support and well wishes she had received over the past few weeks.

“I could never have dreamt of anywhere better to have a business than in the village of Ballincollig,” Ms McCarthy said.

“I will be forever grateful to our loyal customers for all of their support over the past 20 years.”

Ms McCarthy said she had bought Tudor Rose Florists in 2002 from Carmel O’Neill, who had founded the business in 1986, and the McCarthy family had been supported by the community throughout their two decades in business.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, especially throughout Covid, but the people of Ballincollig village really have taken Tudor Rose to their hearts, and we have really felt all of the support, the encouragement, and the community spirit, particularly these past few weeks,” she said.

Denise McCarthy, Joan McCarthy, and Sandra McCarthy, celebrating 20 years in business at Ballincollig's Tudor Rose Florists, with former Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher.

“Our first 20 years in business have been wonderful, and hopefully we’ll still be here in another 20 years’ time, and hopefully people will continue to ‘say it with flowers’.”

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, and Ballincollig councillor, Fianna Fáil’s Colm Kelleher, said 20 years in business was a great achievement for any business.

“This is really a great good news story,” Cllr Kelleher said. “It’s a significant milestone for a small, indigenous business, especially in a place like Ballincollig, which has seen so many changes over the past two decades.

"It’s wonderful to see a business which has played a pivotal role in so many people’s lives, from baptisms, to weddings, to funerals, really thriving.

“I wish the Tudor Rose all the very best, and hopefully here’s to the next 20 years or more of successful trading,” he added.