Cork and Kerry entrepreneurs to unite in celebration of businesswomen

LEO Cork City is encouraging female entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen across the city to register for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day.

Now in its 16th year, the annual Local Enterprise Office (LEO) initiative will take place on Thursday, October 13.

This year’s theme, ‘Our future, Our Way’, celebrates female entrepreneurs and inspires female start-ups. Sixteen entrepreneurial events are planned nationally, including the Cork/Kerry event at The Brehon Hotel in Killarney hosted by Local Enterprise Offices in Co Cork and Co Kerry.

The day will begin with an address by Moira Murrell, chief executive of Kerry County Council, followed by a networking event facilitated by Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing.

Following lunch, Sonya Lennon, designer, broadcaster, social entrepreneur, and successful businesswoman, will be the keynote speaker.

The event also includes an interactive panel discussion of ‘Leading Lights’, representing LEOs Cork and Kerry and hosted by MC Elaine Kinsella, Radio Kerry presenter and RTÉ broadcaster.

LEO Cork City will be represented by Sara de Miguel Hernández, founder of Flowithme www.flowithme.com, a virtual wellness company that combines chair-yoga, healthy cooking, and life-coaching services.

Local Enterprise Offices will demonstrate the supports available for female entrepreneurs in Co Cork and Co Kerry to help sustain and develop their businesses and ideas.

Head of enterprise at LEO Cork City, Dr Niall O’Keeffe, said:

“National Women’s Enterprise Day has become a flagship event for women entrepreneurs and businesswomen every year.

“While the past two years have seen successful online celebrations, it really is special to be back with an in-person event, amazing speakers, and inspirational businesswomen.

“This event can help you grow your network, find out what supports are available, and learn from those who have gone before.”

Meanwhile, research undertaken as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for 2021 has shown that Irish women’s belief in their ability to run a successful business is growing.

49% of women surveyed believed they had the skills and knowledge to start a business. This was up from 39% in 2018. Ireland has the third-highest rate for early-stage women entrepreneurs across European countries, with over 1,400 women starting a new business in Ireland every month.

For further information on the event and to book your place, click here.