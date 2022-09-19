Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 12:46

Kodaline coming to Cork next summer

This announcement follows the success of the Irish rock band’s sell-out gig at Malahide Castle this summer.
The new date comes as the band prepares to release their brand-new album, Our Roots Run Deep.

Elaine Whelan

Kodaline has announced a new outdoor performance at Musgrave Park, Cork on Friday, June 23, 2023.

This 17-track live album, their first with record company Fantasy Records, is due to be released on October 14 of this year.

Speaking on the new album, the band explained: “This album is something we’ve wanted to do for a very long-time, it’s also something entirely new to us.” Our Roots Run Deep was recorded in front of a live audience in an intimate show, “in one of our favourite venues in the world, in Dublin City at home in Ireland,” they revealed.

“It’s a stripped-down acoustic show. It’s very raw and unfiltered. We wanted to try and capture the energy and atmosphere of the night as best we could.” 

The Dublin-based modern rock group last played in Cork in November of 2021.

This sold-out gig in Cork’s Opera House was one of a select few in their Irish Acoustic Tour.

Tickets for their 2023 Cork gig are priced at €49.90, inclusive of booking fee, and go on sale at 9am this Friday, September 23 via ticketmaster.ie.

