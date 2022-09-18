Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 20:03

Jail for man who smashed patrol car windscreen 'instead of guard's face'

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused man repeatedly hit the windscreen of the patrol car with his elbow it broke, causing €200 worth of damage.
A Waterford man who smashed a patrol car’s windscreen by repeatedly banging it with his elbow said he broke this “instead of the guard’s face”.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a total sentence of three weeks on Thomas Stone who is originally from Portlaw, County Waterford, at Cork District Court.

Asked at the scene why he had caused this damage, Thomas Stone replied, “I broke the glass instead of the guard’s face.” 

In another incident on June 5 the same defendant was seen fighting another man at the South Mall in Cork.

When questioned about his behaviour by a member of An Garda Síochána, Thomas Stone squared up to the officer and said, “I’ll knock you out. F*** off, you pr***.” 

It was estimated that there were 20 people present in the area at the time the accused engaged in this threatening behaviour.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed an overall sentence of three weeks imprisonment on the accused.

