Irish Water works: Cork city street to close for almost a fortnight

Mardyke Walk is to close for almost two weeks as Irish Water continues to carry out network improvement works in the city.

The national utility company said the works are a vital part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

"To deliver these works, Mardyke Walk will be closed from Monday, 19 September to Friday, 30 September," a spokesperson said. "Emergency services, pedestrian, cycle, and local access will be maintained throughout.

"Traffic diversions will be in place with access from Western Road (R846). Ward and Burke will be delivering these works on behalf of Irish Water and Cork City Council."

They also warned that during the works, homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

"Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause," they added.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works. For updates visit www.water.ie.