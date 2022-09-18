Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 08:43

Irish Water works: Cork city street to close for almost a fortnight

Echo reporter 
Irish Water works: Cork city street to close for almost a fortnight

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause," they said.

They also warned that during the works, homes and businesses in the area may be impacted reduced water pressure and water outages. 

Mardyke Walk is to close for almost two weeks as Irish Water continues to carry out network improvement works in the city. 

The national utility company said the works are a vital part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

"To deliver these works, Mardyke Walk will be closed from Monday, 19 September to Friday, 30 September," a spokesperson said. "Emergency services, pedestrian, cycle, and local access will be maintained throughout.

"Traffic diversions will be in place with access from Western Road (R846). Ward and Burke will be delivering these works on behalf of Irish Water and Cork City Council."

They also warned that during the works, homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. 

"Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. 

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause," they added. 

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works. For updates visit www.water.ie

Read More

Residents complain of brown tap water in Cork homes

More in this section

PICS: Palpable fear of winter as thousands gather in Cork city to protest cost of living  PICS: Palpable fear of winter as thousands gather in Cork city to protest cost of living 
'It's so easy to do, and it can save lives': Echo mini marathon participants all set!  'It's so easy to do, and it can save lives': Echo mini marathon participants all set! 
Law and justice concept Woman with protection order against ex-partner claims he followed her at shared workplace
irish watercork city centre
Bank of Ireland to open six Cork branches on Saturdays in October

Bank of Ireland to open six Cork branches on Saturdays in October

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more